SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 52,204 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 466.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,204 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

