SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.28

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $150.28 and last traded at $150.28, with a volume of 245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.11.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.