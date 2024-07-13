SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.72

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 1258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $822.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

