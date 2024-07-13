SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.39

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.39 and last traded at $68.39, with a volume of 21382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

