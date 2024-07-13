SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.69

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $783.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.