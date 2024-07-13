Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Baird R W

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SPR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.49.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR opened at $34.56 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

