Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.49.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.2 %

SPR opened at $34.56 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

