Spirit AeroSystems’ (SPR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.25 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.49.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SPR opened at $34.56 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.