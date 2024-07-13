Spirit AeroSystems’ (SPR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.25 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.49.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 0.2 %
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.