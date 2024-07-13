Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $302.10 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $331.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

