SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after buying an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,528,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

