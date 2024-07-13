St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 939,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,512.4 days.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $7.02 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

