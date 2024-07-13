STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.90.

STAG stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 111,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 861,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

