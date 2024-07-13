Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $98.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

