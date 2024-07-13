Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Lou Paglia Sells 47,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) insider Lou Paglia sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $712,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,714.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lou Paglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Lou Paglia sold 861 shares of Sterling Check stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $13,371.33.

Sterling Check Price Performance

NASDAQ:STER opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

