Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $828.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

