Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SLF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.18.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.84 and a 12 month high of C$74.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.09. The firm has a market cap of C$39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.3499079 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

In related news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. In related news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, with a total value of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, with a total value of C$62,235.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

