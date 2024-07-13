Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $6.71. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1,692,218 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $951.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $6,930,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

