SYM FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,050,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,996,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

