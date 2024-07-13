SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $317,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $359.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day moving average of $352.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

