SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,247 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $498.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.75, for a total transaction of $8,864,586.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,894,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

