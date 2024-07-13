T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TROW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.10.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.02 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.