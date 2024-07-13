TD Securities Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$182.79.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$163.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$167.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$170.88.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

