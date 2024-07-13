Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $238.04

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.04 and last traded at $236.48, with a volume of 616158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.68.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

