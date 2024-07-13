Teck Resources Limited (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.