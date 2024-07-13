Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.