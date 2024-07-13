Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Eight Capital

Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

