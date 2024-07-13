Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Eight Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,355,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 92,202 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

