Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,487 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Flowserve worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $6,031,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $3,112,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 617,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $48.37 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

