Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,840 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

