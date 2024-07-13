Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 613 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $37,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 419,781 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $32,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANF opened at $173.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

