Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 670 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kirby by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $124.92.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $303,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,230.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

