Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 765 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth about $22,784,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AAON by 49.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

