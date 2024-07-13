Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $86,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $52,968,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 138,197 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

