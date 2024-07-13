Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AA

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.