Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Mueller Industries worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Mueller Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

