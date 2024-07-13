Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,519 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SouthState were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in SouthState by 44.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,461,000 after buying an additional 54,147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

