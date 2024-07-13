Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 2,008 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,207,000 after acquiring an additional 306,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Option Care Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,445,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,164 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after acquiring an additional 735,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 258,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.4 %

OPCH opened at $29.37 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

