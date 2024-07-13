Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of TD SYNNEX worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

NYSE:SNX opened at $112.50 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

