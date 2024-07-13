Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Novanta worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 62,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $628,067. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $171.82 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $185.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day moving average of $163.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile



Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

