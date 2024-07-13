Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Capri worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

