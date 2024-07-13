Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.59 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after buying an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at $805,364,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock worth $54,860,618. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.19, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

