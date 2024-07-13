Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $72.72 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

