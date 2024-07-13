Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 544,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETRN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

