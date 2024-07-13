Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.71 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,172 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,596 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

LPX stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

