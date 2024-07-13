Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 32.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

