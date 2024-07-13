Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.80 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Macy’s by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,192,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 636.50 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.