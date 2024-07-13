Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

