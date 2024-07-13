Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $293.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.34 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

