Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.96 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 266,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 97,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,460 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

