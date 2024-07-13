Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Timken by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Timken by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.